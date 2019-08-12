Lebanon Fire District will welcome its newest apparatus into service at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Station 31, 1050 W. Oak St.
The truck, a Pierce 107-foot Ascendant aerial apparatus, is the first new ladder truck ever purchased by the district.
Previous trucks were purchased used from other departments across the country. Purchasing a new apparatus not only gives firefighters the latest and greatest safety and technology but also offers valuable warrant and preventative maintenance support from the manufacturer, according to a news release from LFD.
During Tuesday night’s ceremony, Lebanon Fire Chief Gordon Sletmoe will give a brief speech about the planning and acquisition of the truck and department and community members will then push the truck into the apparatus bays, officially placing it into service.
The push is a historic nod back to the early days of firefighting when horse and hand drawn hose wagons and steam engines were employed. When a new piece of equipment was purchased, the firefighters would ceremoniously push it into the apparatus bay, thus readying it for service to the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.