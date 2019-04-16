The Lebanon Fire District held its 2018 awards banquet on Friday, April 5, honoring those in the district who have made a significant contribution or performed above and beyond the call of duty over the past year.
A record 160 guests attended the event, which was held at the Boulder Falls Event Center. A special award was given this year in recognition of 60 years of service by Volunteer Captain Bob Berry. Although Berry no longer responds to fight fire, he is still an integral part of drill night and training.
Special recognition also went to two local businesses who displayed an exceptional commitment to fire and life safety over the past year. Nick Brooks and Spencer Headley were recognized on behalf of Weyerhaeuser Santiam Mill for their fire safety efforts, and Art Boykin and Bo Yates were recognized on behalf of the Lebanon Community School District.
The Bob Berry Outstanding Career Member award was presented to Fire Chief Gordon Sletmoe for his leadership and vision. The award was presented by Chief Sletmoe's sons, Ben and Kyle, who were guests at the banquet.
The following District members were also recognized:
Support Volunteer of the Year: Kim Rhoads
Rookie of the Year: Cody Manzi
Intern of the Year: Brett Doshier
Jeff Cole Memorial Volunteer Officer of the Year: Scott Wilkerson
Jeff Cole Memorial Career Officer of the Year: Brett Kibble
Bob Berry Outstanding Volunteer Member Award: Daniel Crumley
Bruce Parton Community Service Award: Erin Nunes
Albert J. Smith Career Firefighter of the Year: Bryce Maclennan
Albert J. Smith Volunteer Firefighter of the Year: Timothy Crowe
Glenn "Pappy" Yocum Memorial EMS Award: Jamin Hooley
Years of Service:
Five years - Michael Schrader, Jeff King, Joy Chase
10 years - Desiree Barringer, Corey Knipstein, John Dunworth, Russell Duerr
15 years - Dan Hartman, Mark Kroll,
20 years - Stacy Porchia, Jeremy Porchia
25 years - John Paul Crowe, Brett Kibble
30 years - Annette Duerr
60 years - Bob Berry
