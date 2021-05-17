Lebanon Fire District fights two fires at once on Sunday

The Lebanon Fire District responded to two structure fires simultaneously on Sunday afternoon, one of which was started by a resident using a weed burner to eliminate weeds, according to a news release from the agency.

The fires split LFD’s resources and stretched the agency thin, according to a news release. Other mid-Willamette Valley agencies helped out at the scene and by taking further calls for service in the Lebanon area. Medical calls, including a cardiac arrest, kept coming in during the fire responses.

No one was hurt in the fires.

The first fire was reported at 1:54 p.m. on Sodaville Cutoff Road. Flames from a vegetation control fire started by a weed burner got out of control, climbed up the home and found a way into the substructure of the roof, working its way to the peak of the house.

“Due to the construction and design of the house, there were multiple void spaces, making it difficult for firefighters to find the seat of the fire,” the LFD news release stated.

The second fire, on Burdell Boulevard, came in at 2:10 p.m. That blaze was extinguished without incident. According to the news release, there is a large transient population in the area that has caused issues with that building and surrounding structures in the past.

