The Lebanon Fire District plans to replace Fire Station 31, and is asking for the public’s input on the overall design of the new station.
A meeting to collect input will be held at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 2, at Fire Station 31, 1050 W. Oak St., Lebanon.
The fire station, originally built in 1975, houses administrative and management staff as well as emergency response fire and EMS crews. Station 31 is the main district station, and is due for seismic, life safety, and workflow improvements. Construction is set to begin in 2021.
The current fire station will be open for tours, and the community discussion will be led by the district’s consulting architect, who will help direct staff in the overall design of the new station.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.