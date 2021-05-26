Lebanon Farmers' Market opens for the season

Chris Bayne was ready to open the Lebanon Farmers’ Market three weeks ago.
The warm, dry weather made it seem like summer had arrived, said Bayne, who manages the markets in Lebanon and Sweet Home.
“Summer kind of came on a little bit early this year. Even all the plants and everything have responded a month early. All the berries have come on early. The cold weather stuff isn’t doing as well because of all the heat,” Bayne said.
Even though some of the vendors were ready to go earlier, the Lebanon market opened on Thursday in its traditional spot on the calendar. The Sweet Home Farmers’ Market will open on Tuesday, June 1.
The Lebanon market is open from 2 to 6 p.m. each Thursday in the parking lot at the corner of Main and Grant.
“We’re glad to be back. We’ve got some new vendors this year. We’ve got a new hot sauce vendor and we’ve got a new Lacomb Lavender Farm vendor,” Bayne said, adding that Wright Family Farms of Sweet Home has also joined the Lebanon Farmers’ Market.
There are currently 15 booths at the Lebanon market. A few more booths will pop up over the course of the summer and at its peak there will be about 20 vendors, Bayne said.
Broken Cutlass Hot Sauce, a new company based in Lebanon, is selling its products at the market.
“I’ve personally been making hot sauce for about four years. As a company, we’ve been making it here for about six months,” said Andrew Mitchell.
The company had five different sauces for sale on Thursday, including garlic habanero ranch, cilantro jalapeno, roasted garlic chipotle, and a garden habanero. Mitchell said the key to a great hot sauce is using fresh ingredients and he has found excellent local suppliers.
That is not the only difference between his products and the big brands.
“In a store-bought hot sauce, ingredients one and two are water and vinegar, or sometimes vinegar and water, depending on the order,” Mitchell said. “We do use vinegar to get to the right pH (level) on our hot sauces, but it’s much further down the list.”
All of his sauces are made in downtown Lebanon using the kitchen at the Growler Cafe. Mitchell expressed his gratitude to owner Chris Borgmann for providing him this location.
“If you haven’t been over to the Growler, it’s fantastic,” Mitchell said.
While the warm, dry weather has been good for many plants, it’s not ideal for lavender, which could use a bit more rain, said Ingrid Rollema, who was running the Lacomb Lavender Farm booth on Thursday.
“I think it’s slowed down the growth a little bit,” Rollema said.
In addition to the unusually dry spring, the lavender plants are also still recovering from last fall’s wildfires. The fire didn’t reach Lacomb, but the smoke did and that alone caused plenty of damage.
“Older plants did have quite a bit of smoke damage, but they’ve come back within the last two weeks,” Rollema said. “Every time I go out there to weed there is more green growth. I think we’re on track to be where we were last year.”
The farm is owned and operated by Ben and Pauline Weintraub. Rollema is Pauline’s sister and has been helping out since October. In addition to operating a booth at the Lebanon market, they will also have booths at the Corvallis, Albany and Millersburg markets this summer.
On Thursday, the booth offered candles, soaps, oil rollers, hydrysol mists, dry bundles and sachets of dried lavender.
“In the summer, we’ll have fresh bundles and wreaths,” Rollema said.
The relaxed rules on COVID-19 arrived just in time for the opening of the Lebanon market and most customers walked through the booths without masks, although vendors still wore their masks.
Bayne said booths are still being spaced further apart than usual and the market will not have the in-person kids booth this year. Children can go online to the farmers’ market website and complete the activity in order to earn the $4 worth of weekly tokens which they can spend at the market.