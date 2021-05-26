Lebanon Farmers' Market opens for the season

In addition to the unusually dry spring, the lavender plants are also still recovering from last fall’s wildfires. The fire didn’t reach Lacomb, but the smoke did and that alone caused plenty of damage.

“Older plants did have quite a bit of smoke damage, but they’ve come back within the last two weeks,” Rollema said. “Every time I go out there to weed there is more green growth. I think we’re on track to be where we were last year.”

The farm is owned and operated by Ben and Pauline Weintraub. Rollema is Pauline’s sister and has been helping out since October. In addition to operating a booth at the Lebanon market, they will also have booths at the Corvallis, Albany and Millersburg markets this summer.

On Thursday, the booth offered candles, soaps, oil rollers, hydrysol mists, dry bundles and sachets of dried lavender.

“In the summer, we’ll have fresh bundles and wreaths,” Rollema said.

The relaxed rules on COVID-19 arrived just in time for the opening of the Lebanon market and most customers walked through the booths without masks, although vendors still wore their masks.