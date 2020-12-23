Lebanon faces a severe housing affordability problem

In order to meet the state’s affordability standards, a household would need just over $40,000 in income for the two-bedroom apartment and more than $58,000 for the three-bedroom apartment.

Rental affordability is also a growing issue because fewer households own their own home than 20 years ago. The percentage of renters increased by 10% between 2001 and 2015, Hart said. This adds to the high demand for rentals, with the vacancy rate in Lebanon currently at 2.4%.

Dina Eldridge, the housing services manager for the Community Services Consortium, said this lack of availability is a problem.

“The first issue is it’s hard for people even to find rentals,” Eldridge said, adding that this often leads people to rent larger apartments than they need because they have to find something. “We get a lot of calls from people who are chronically behind in their rent because they really can’t afford the rent they’re at.”

Eldridge said that in the past, CSC had programs for people who were severely rent burdened to help them avoid homelessness. But it is not possible to continue such a program today because so many people fall into this category.