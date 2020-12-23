Lebanon faces a severe housing affordability problem

The housing situation has improved in Lebanon, but it remains among the least affordable cities of its size in the state.
The Lebanon Planning Commission held a public hearing on affordable housing during its online session Wednesday, Dec. 16. The hearing was required under state law.
Kelly Hart, the community development director for the city of Lebanon, shared the latest housing statistics for the city. Nearly one-third of households in the city (32.9%) are considered severely rent burdened because they spend at least 50% of their gross household income on rent/mortgage and utilities. This percentage is down a bit from 2019, when 35.8% of local households were in this category.
Households are considered rent burdened if they spend more than 30% of their income on housing and severely rent burdened if that cost exceeds 50% of their income. Even with the improvement over the past year, Lebanon is one of the top 10 least affordable cities in the state with a population between 10,000 and 25,000.
“We do have a clear issue,” Hart said.
Rental costs continue to rise faster than household income. The cost of a three-bedroom apartment climbed by 14% from 2017 to 2019 in Lebanon, going from $1,278 per month to $1,453.
The average cost of a two-bedroom apartment increased by 15%, from $878 in 2017 to $1,006 in 2019.
In order to meet the state’s affordability standards, a household would need just over $40,000 in income for the two-bedroom apartment and more than $58,000 for the three-bedroom apartment.
Rental affordability is also a growing issue because fewer households own their own home than 20 years ago. The percentage of renters increased by 10% between 2001 and 2015, Hart said. This adds to the high demand for rentals, with the vacancy rate in Lebanon currently at 2.4%.
Dina Eldridge, the housing services manager for the Community Services Consortium, said this lack of availability is a problem.
“The first issue is it’s hard for people even to find rentals,” Eldridge said, adding that this often leads people to rent larger apartments than they need because they have to find something. “We get a lot of calls from people who are chronically behind in their rent because they really can’t afford the rent they’re at.”
Eldridge said that in the past, CSC had programs for people who were severely rent burdened to help them avoid homelessness. But it is not possible to continue such a program today because so many people fall into this category.
Hart said the city of Lebanon currently needs 363 affordable housing units, but only has 271 available (74.7% of the need). On the positive side, she noted that 72 additional units were approved in 2020.
Planning Commission vice-chair Don Robertson, who works as a real estate broker, said he doesn’t see any end to the rising cost of housing.
“It’s scary, honestly scary, in the 30 years I’ve done this, what’s happened with the cost of housing. It’s out of control,” Robertson said.
Planning Commission chair Jeremy Salvage said the state of Oregon is partly to blame for the problem. He reminded participants that according to Hart’s presentation, the cost of land and the lack of available land is one of the primary reasons for rising housing costs.
“I find it ironic that the state of Oregon wants the cities to come up with all these different solutions when it’s the state of Oregon that has some of the most restrictive land-use laws in the United States of America. That, along with the wetlands we have to mitigate and the severe cost that comes with that, it shouldn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out why land in Oregon is so expensive to develop,” Salvage said.