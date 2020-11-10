Lebanon extends agreement with Republic Services

The City of Lebanon has renewed its franchise agreement with Republic Services for waste disposal and recycling services.

The five-year renewal was approved by the City Council during its session on Wednesday, Nov. 4. As part of the agreement, the city increased its franchise fee from 6% to 7% of the company’s gross receipts within the city. The increase is expected to increase the amount Republic Services pays to the city by approximately $35,000 a year.

Mayor Paul Aziz said he more satisfied with Republic Services now than he was a year ago.

“They seem to have been doing better and I haven’t had complaints from the community. Cans are being put back in the right place, even their website has gotten tremendously better.” Aziz said.

Councilor Wayne Rieskamp agreed with the mayor’s assessment.

“Things have looked much better on our streets, on the south end of town,” Rieskamp said.

Republic Services’ annual rate increases are tied to the inflation rate as measured by the Consumer Price Index. Inflation has been historically lost this year and no inflation-based rate increase was proposed.

But the company is passing along the 1% increase in the franchise fee to customers. The result is a 24-cents a month increase for a 32-gallon cart and a 36-cents a month increase for a 90-gallon cart. The monthly increase for a two-yard dumpster is $1.61.

The 7% annual franchise fee brings Lebanon in line with the amount charged by Albany and Millersburg.

“I think it’s a reasonable proposal,” said Councilor Rebecca Grizzle.