Lebanon expands summer school

The objective was to give Barbie a quality bungee jumping experience without smashing her head on the floor of the gymnasium at Seven Oak Middle School.
The participating students could use as many rubber bands as they needed to make the bungee cord for their dolls, but how many is just right?
Their tool was mathematics, specifically their ability to interpret a graph.
“They are using data from a line graph to make predictions. It’s more about collecting data at smaller levels to predict what will happen when you increase,” said Emily Latimer, a science, engineering and theater teacher at Seven Oak Middle School.
Students made their predictions, built their models and then tested the results. Latimer expected the eighth-grade students who were participating to do well but was impressed with how well many of the sixth-graders did.
These students were taking part in the engineering class which is being offered at Seven Oak Middle School as part of the Lebanon Community Schools summer program.
There are 36 middle school students taking part in this initial three-week session of summer school, which began on Monday, June 14.
This year, the district expanded its summer school for all students and is offering three three-week sessions for a total of nine weeks of instruction. Students can enroll in any mix of the sessions.
Angela Landy, an associate principal at Lebanon High and the coordinator of the district’s summer school program, said there are about 150 elementary students signed up for each of the sessions. There are also about 175 high school students who are taking summer courses.
“It’s way higher than in previous years, but we’ve also done a much bigger push this year,” Landy said. “We’ve got some extra COVID money, the CARES Act money, so we can run a bigger program than we’ve ever run before.”
There are obvious academic reasons for making summer school a priority this year. The pandemic disrupted the past 16 months, forcing schools to adapt by offering a mix of online and in-person instruction. For many students, the result has been test scores that aren’t as high as they might have been.
“There’s a gap in their skills, their academic skills. We want to try to close that gap before they come back to school in the fall,” Landy said.
But that is just half of the equation. The district also recognizes that the pandemic has been difficult socially for many students. Many regular activities were cut back or eliminated and there were extended periods of lockdown.
“A lot of the kids have really struggled being away from school, which is their main social outlet,” Landy said. “They’ve been at home and they’ve been isolated. There’s a real push for this engagement of kids. It’s not just an academic focus. It’s really a social and emotional focus to get them engaged with other kids, engaged in fun activities again.”
Tay Seiber, who will be a seventh-grade student at Seven Oak this fall, said she would much rather be at the summer school than be at home.
“I really like it. I like seeing my friends again. I’ve actually made a couple new friends,” Seiber said.
Ryan King, the summer school coordinator at Seven Oak Middle School, said the program is intentionally designed to give students a mix of experiences throughout the day.
Everyone has a match class every day and all students take part in a designated time for reading. All of the seventh-grade students also take the engineering course with Latimer and that class is also available as an option for the students in sixth and eighth grades.
Beyond that, students can choose to take part in gardening and physical education classes and they can spend their afternoons at the Lebanon High School land lab which is just a short bus ride from the Seven Oak campus.
“With summer school, you get kids from a wide variety of skill levels. The idea is to keep kids working with the skills to not lose momentum they gained during the school year,” King said.
The middle school reading program is simple but effective. Everyone reads for 30 minutes every day at summer school. You can bring your own book or the staff can help you find something to read.
“If they read throughout the summer they will retain the skills they learned during the school year,” King said.
For the elementary school students, each day includes instruction in reading, writing and literacy skills. There is also a session on math. These classes are interspersed with arts and crafts, physical education, lab experiments and other activities.
The summer schools open at 8 a.m. and are offered at Cascades, Riverview and Hamilton Creek for elementary students. Seven Oaks and Lebanon High serve the older students.
Students are at those sites throughout the morning and both breakfast and lunch are served.
Students can then go home in the afternoon or they can take part in activities from 1 to 3 p.m. that include swimming at the Lebanon Community Pool, going to Cheadle Lake Park, or visiting the LHS land lab. Many of these activities are possible through cooperation between the school district and the Boys & Girls Club.
At the high school level, most of the focus is on making up missing credits. There are some elective activities offered, such as band and theater, but most of the 175 students participating are there because they have failed to earn as many credits as they need to stay on track to graduate on time.
This task is especially urgent for the students who are trying to graduate this summer.
Landy said that in a normal year, students must earn all credits necessary for graduation by June in order to graduate with their class. This year, the state of Oregon has granted an extension. Students have until August 30 to earn the credits they need.
“That’s a really positive push for a lot of our kids who only need two or three classes to graduate. They can get that done in the summer, get their diploma and still be considered a 2021 grad,” Landy said. “They can go to LBCC or a four-year college or whatever they want to do.”
There are 21 students at LHS who could potentially graduate this summer if they complete the required course work.
“Our goal is to get all 21 of them across that finish line,” Landy said.