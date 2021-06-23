Lebanon expands summer school

Angela Landy, an associate principal at Lebanon High and the coordinator of the district’s summer school program, said there are about 150 elementary students signed up for each of the sessions. There are also about 175 high school students who are taking summer courses.

“It’s way higher than in previous years, but we’ve also done a much bigger push this year,” Landy said. “We’ve got some extra COVID money, the CARES Act money, so we can run a bigger program than we’ve ever run before.”

There are obvious academic reasons for making summer school a priority this year. The pandemic disrupted the past 16 months, forcing schools to adapt by offering a mix of online and in-person instruction. For many students, the result has been test scores that aren’t as high as they might have been.

“There’s a gap in their skills, their academic skills. We want to try to close that gap before they come back to school in the fall,” Landy said.

But that is just half of the equation. The district also recognizes that the pandemic has been difficult socially for many students. Many regular activities were cut back or eliminated and there were extended periods of lockdown.