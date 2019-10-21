The City of Lebanon has expanded its bus service to include Saturday service and stops up to three miles outside of city limits.
The Lebanon Inter-Neighorhood eXpress (LINX) loop service will now operate from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.
The service previously operated until 4 p.m. on weekdays and was not available on Saturdays. The expanded service began on Monday, Oct. 21.
“I have regular riders that are excited about the Saturdays, so I’m getting a lot of positive feedback,” said Jeff Kent, who has been a driver for the city’s bus service for 10 years. “We’re having an expanded area and operating until 6 o’clock. I’m seeing a lot of demand for folks being able to spend extra time going on grocery runs to Walmart or Safeway.”
Lebanon re-named its public transportation the LINX in 2018 after a community naming contest. Kindra Oliver, senior services director for the City of Lebanon, said the name change had a real impact.
“Our general public ridership is up slightly and I think part of the reason is because when we were called the Dial-a-Bus, the perception was that (public) transportation is only for seniors and those with disabilities, it probably doesn’t apply to the general public. One of the reasons why we went through that re-branding process was, ‘Hey, this is open to anyone. We’re here to provide transportation to all of the community,’” Oliver said.
The bus makes seven stops on each of its loops:
• The Lebanon Senior Center (80 Tangent Street).
• The intersection of Oak and Park streets.
• The Dollar Tree (2660 S. Santiam Highway).
• Walmart (3290 S. Santiam Highway).
• Safeway (1983 S. Main Street).
• The intersection of Park and Oak streets.
• The Linn-Benton Community College Lebanon campus (44 Industrial Way).
The service operates as a deviated fixed loop. The driver can go approximately ½-mile off the route if requested and as the schedule allows. Riders can call the dispatcher to request the deviated service.
Riders can also request a special stop once on the bus, but that may or may not be possible based on other rider requests and considerations.
LINX fare is $1 each way for those 60 and over and those with disabilities. The fare is $2 each way for the general public.
Some students, however, can ride the LINX for free. In January, LINX began serving Linn-Benton Community College students (with a valid ID) at no charge. This week, that was expanded to include high school students with a valid ID.
“With the loop service, I think more of the younger community members are using our service,” Oliver said.
The Linn Shuttle also offers service to LBCC and high school students at no charge.
The loop bus is one part of the city’s transportation service. Lebanon continues to operate a Dial-a-Bus service which provides curb-to-curb transportation up to three miles outside of the Lebanon city limits. To request Dial-a-Bus services call 541-258-4920.
It is recommended that riders schedule this service a day in advance, but same-day requests will be accepted as the schedule allows. The Dial-a-Bus is available to seniors, those with disabilities and the general public.
Oliver said funding for the service expansion came from Oregon House Bill 2017, known as the “Keep Oregon Moving” act.
“That money was to be used for new and expanded transportation,” Oliver said. “That’s how we’re able to offer that.”
Lebanon’s transportation budget is made up largely of state and federal grants, with some support from the City of Lebanon.
