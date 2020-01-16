The Lebanon High School equestrian team is embarking Friday night on its first "flocking" of 2020 at specific addresses in Lebanon.

The "flocking" is represented by 50 pink plastic flamingos, placed at various locations throughout town to raise funds for the team.

For further information or to request a "flocking," call Connie at 541-223-1260.

