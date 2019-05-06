Ballots have been sent out by the Linn County Clerk's office for the May 21 special election.
Only one race specific to Lebanon is being contested. Mark McAllister and Christopher Walsh are each seeking election to the Lebanon Aquatic District board, Position 2.
McAllister is a graduate of Lebanon High School and BYU-Hawaii and operates McAllister's Carpet Cleaning.
Walsh worked for 18 years for the public works department in Burbank, Calif. He is veteran of the U.S. Army and served both active duty and in the Reserves.
James Ruef is unopposed for Position 1 on the aquatics board and Julie Miller is the sole candidate for Position 3.
Tammy Schilling and Richard Borden are both unopposed in their bids for reelection to the Lebanon Community Schools board.
Robert Taylor is unopposed in his race for the Lebanon Rural Fire Protection District board. Taylor is currently the vice president.
Ballots may be returned by mail or may be returned to an official drop box. These boxes are located at the Lebanon Public Library, the Lebanon Police Department and the Linn County Sheriff's Office Lebanon Substation.
All official drop box locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day, May 21.
Ballots must be returned by
