The Lebanon Downtown Association will hold its initial First Friday of 2020 on Feb. 7. The theme for the month is "For the Love of Chocolate" and it is presented by the Victorian Chocolate Company, 959 Grove Street. Lebanon chocolatier Kelly Reetz is providing a limited amount of chocolates for First Friday participants to collect.
