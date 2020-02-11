Lebanon Downtown Association celebrates initial First Friday of 2020

The Lebanon Downtown Association launched its 2020 First Friday campaign with a chocolate-themed event.

The theme of the evening was “For the Love of Chocolate” and those who traveled downtown on Friday to visit the eight participating businesses received samples from Lebanon chocolatier Kelly Reetz. The owner of the Victorian Chocolate Company provided 170 handmade pieces for the event.

Cassie Cruze, the Main Street Manager for the Lebanon Downtown Association, said the organization is excited about the slate of events the promotions committee has planned for First Fridays this year.

“We’re working with our community partners to make these bigger and better,” Cruze said.

Some of the monthly themes, such as the art walk, the pub crawl and the Christmas walk are recurring events. But others, such as the planned Caribbean night in August, and the Dungeons and Dragons event in October, are new.

At each First Friday, participants pick up a passport which lists the participating businesses for that evening. Those who visit each of the businesses can then turn in their completed passports and be entered in a drawing for that evening’s grand prize.

During the rainy winter months, the passports will be distributed at the MBVA building. Owner Becky Van Atta said she is happy to support the Lebanon Downtown Association and the First Fridays.

“There’s a lot of good stuff downtown. It’s a little bit more welcoming than it was a year ago, even. It’s been growing a lot, lots of new businesses, lots of stuff to offer that when you just drive through, you don’t get to see it. That’s why I think these First Fridays are really nice, it gives people an opportunity to go into these businesses and check them out,” Van Atta said.