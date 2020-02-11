Lebanon Downtown Association celebrates initial First Friday of 2020

The Lebanon Downtown Association launched its 2020 First Friday campaign with a chocolate-themed event.
The theme of the evening was “For the Love of Chocolate” and those who traveled downtown on Friday to visit the eight participating businesses received samples from Lebanon chocolatier Kelly Reetz. The owner of the Victorian Chocolate Company provided 170 handmade pieces for the event.
Cassie Cruze, the Main Street Manager for the Lebanon Downtown Association, said the organization is excited about the slate of events the promotions committee has planned for First Fridays this year.
“We’re working with our community partners to make these bigger and better,” Cruze said.
Some of the monthly themes, such as the art walk, the pub crawl and the Christmas walk are recurring events. But others, such as the planned Caribbean night in August, and the Dungeons and Dragons event in October, are new.
At each First Friday, participants pick up a passport which lists the participating businesses for that evening. Those who visit each of the businesses can then turn in their completed passports and be entered in a drawing for that evening’s grand prize.
During the rainy winter months, the passports will be distributed at the MBVA building. Owner Becky Van Atta said she is happy to support the Lebanon Downtown Association and the First Fridays.
“There’s a lot of good stuff downtown. It’s a little bit more welcoming than it was a year ago, even. It’s been growing a lot, lots of new businesses, lots of stuff to offer that when you just drive through, you don’t get to see it. That’s why I think these First Fridays are really nice, it gives people an opportunity to go into these businesses and check them out,” Van Atta said.
On Friday, the businesses listed on the passport were Real Deals, Let it Bead, Amber Moon Boutique & More, Hidden Treasures, Treml’s Jewelry, My Local Hot Spot, Camelia’s Candles and the Linn County Art Guild.
Ira Whitaker, the owner of Let it Bead, relocated the shop to Lebanon from the Portland area in 2017.
“Lebanon does not have a ton of night life and a lot of people are still unaware that there’s so many thriving businesses downtown. I meet a lot of people every day that come in and say ‘I didn’t know you guys existed.’ These events bring people out to bring awareness to all our lovely small businesses in town,” Whitaker said.
She and her husband, Packa Whitaker, also known as DJ King Pak, will be among the participating hosts for the Caribbean event.
The full schedule for the rest of the year is:
- March 6: Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss.
- April 3: Poker Run.
- May 1: Cinco De Mayo.
- June 5: Wine and Art Walk.
- July 3: Chalk Art Walk.
- August 7: Caribbean.
- September 4: Block Party.
- October 2: Dungeons & Dragons.
- November 6: Honor to Courage.
- December 4: Yuletide Christmas.
In the past, the Main Street Manager was a limited position funded for 10 hours a week. Starting last fall, it is now a 32-hour per week position and Cruze is excited about the opportunity to expand the downtown association’s outreach campaign.
“I’m grateful that it happened. There’s been a lot of catch-up and we’re moving forward and it’s great. It’s been a lot of fun,” Cruze said.