A Lebanon murder suspect was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday on an indictment that included new charges — first-degree burglary, and two additional counts of aggravated murder.
Brenton Wade Richmond, 49, now faces four counts of aggravated murder for the deaths of Tammy Hopper and Erik Jacobs in February in Lebanon.
Richmond pleaded not guilty to all of the charges through his attorney, Geoffrey Gokey.
The additional murder counts were based on the shootings occurring during the burglary, according to the charging document.
Tuesday’s hearing was brief, lasting about 10 minutes, and most of the discussion centered around deadlines in the case.
The prosecution’s evidence needs to be given to Richmond’s defense team by June 19. Motions in the case are due by July 19, and the state’s response to those motions has a deadline of Aug. 19.
Gokey mentioned potential search issues in the case.
A status check hearing also was set for June 27.
“We can set deadlines now, and they’re always subject to change if there’s good cause, but I’d like to have some sort of schedule,” said Judge David Delsman.
Hopper and Jacobs were dating and they were killed in Hopper’s Lebanon home in the 200 block of Shannon Place on or about Feb. 7.
Richmond was Hopper’s ex-boyfriend, and the two had dated on and off for about nine years. About two weeks prior, Richmond had threatened to kill Hopper and any man she was dating, according to court paperwork.
The bodies of Hopper and Jacobs were found on Feb. 9 after a family member became suspicious when Hopper wouldn’t respond to phone calls or texts.
On Feb. 10, Richmond was detained when he presented his passport to a customs officer as he was entering Mexico on foot.
Richmond had been issued a concealed handgun license by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office in January.
According to Oregon’s online court database, Richmond has no criminal history. However, he has had previous run-ins with law enforcement.
In 2002, while still a Lebanon Police Department officer, Richmond was involved in a SWAT team standoff in Lebanon after he reportedly threatened to commit suicide.
He was ultimately not charged in the incident, the Albany Democrat-Herald reported at the time, because prosecutors determined he had only presented a threat to himself.
Richmond, who had been a Lebanon Police Department officer for about eight years, resigned from the agency later that year. He is the son of former Lebanon Police Department Chief Walt Richmond.
In 2003, Richmond was arrested by Lebanon police after he reportedly fired a handgun in his house. The incident allegedly began when his ex-wife went to his home to pick up their children after a visitation.
According to a Lebanon Police Department supervisor at the time, Richmond did not want the children to leave and took the youngest into his house. After officers made several contacts with Richmond, he let the child leave. The gunshot occurred as officers were getting ready to leave the house, the supervisor told the Democrat-Herald.
