2019 Lebanon Distinguished Service Awards

Many coronavirus jokes were made, the past Chamber of Commerce executive director was fondly remembered, and some of the people who help make Lebanon a better place were honored on Friday night at the 2019 Lebanon Community Distinguished Service Awards.
Rebecca Grizzle, the new executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, offered first bumps but no handshakes as she mingled with the crowd at the Boulder Falls Center. On stage, she led the crowd in singing “If Coronavirus Scares You, Wash Your Hands.”
But the mood became more serious when she talked about Shelley Garrett, the longtime leader of the Lebanon Chamber who died last spring.
“This is our first DSA in … over 20 years that we have not had Shelly Garrett,” Grizzle said as she introduced a slide show remembering Garrett. “I watched that this morning. … I’ve got to tell you I felt feelings and I hate that because I’m not a feelings-feeler. But, we move on.”
Dave Gillott was honored as the Man of the Year. The award was presented to him by Tre Kennedy on behalf of last year’s winner, Nick Brooks. Gillott is an elementary school teacher and a part of the Laura Gillott Home Team at Keller Williams Realty.
“There were a number of nominations for this individual,” Kennedy said of Gillott. “And in each and every one there was a constant theme. … To quote just a few: ‘He has helped me in so many ways.’ ‘He would never, ever turn down an opportunity to help somebody.’ ‘He is the first to lend a hand wherever he is needed and there is nothing he wouldn’t do for someone who needed it.’”
Jenni Grove was honored as the Woman of the Year. She was introduced by Betty Schmidt, the winner of this award for 2018.
“You don’t get to thank anyone when you win the award, so I’m going to take a couple of minutes to say ‘thank you.’ It was very humbling to win it last year,” Schmidt said.
She then introduced Grove, who is the marketing director at The Oaks in Lebanon.
“She has a servant’s heart. She is an inspiration to others. She is a fearless leader,” Schmidt said, singling out Grove’s mentorship of other women through the creation of the Professional Womens’ Lunch. “She is a champion for women.”
Grove was also honored as the Chamber Ambassador of the Year and The Oaks was named the Large Business of the Year.
Dala Johnson was named the Senior First Citizen.
“She provides countless volunteer hours to make Lebanon a better place to live. In volunteering, she is always the first to arrive and the last to leave and inspires others to join in,” said Dr. Robert Wimmer, who announced the award.
Chris Meek was honored as the Junior First Citizen. That award was presented by Jennifer Larsen.
Sharon Hails was recognized as the Volunteer of the Year. Mike and Betty Van Atta were recognized as the Small Business owners of the year for the creation of the MBVA building and their efforts to support Lebanon’s downtown.
Paula Newman was named the Business Leader of the Year.
Mary Garner was the recipient of the Frankie Gray "Answering the Call" Award for her work at the Chamber of Commerce in the period after Garrett's passing.
"Despite her personal loss and grieving, Mary stepped up to the task of running the chamber in a seamless manner, taking on many additional roles," Grizzle said.