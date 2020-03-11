2019 Lebanon Distinguished Service Awards

Many coronavirus jokes were made, the past Chamber of Commerce executive director was fondly remembered, and some of the people who help make Lebanon a better place were honored on Friday night at the 2019 Lebanon Community Distinguished Service Awards.

Rebecca Grizzle, the new executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, offered first bumps but no handshakes as she mingled with the crowd at the Boulder Falls Center. On stage, she led the crowd in singing “If Coronavirus Scares You, Wash Your Hands.”

But the mood became more serious when she talked about Shelley Garrett, the longtime leader of the Lebanon Chamber who died last spring.

“This is our first DSA in … over 20 years that we have not had Shelly Garrett,” Grizzle said as she introduced a slide show remembering Garrett. “I watched that this morning. … I’ve got to tell you I felt feelings and I hate that because I’m not a feelings-feeler. But, we move on.”

Dave Gillott was honored as the Man of the Year. The award was presented to him by Tre Kennedy on behalf of last year’s winner, Nick Brooks. Gillott is an elementary school teacher and a part of the Laura Gillott Home Team at Keller Williams Realty.

“There were a number of nominations for this individual,” Kennedy said of Gillott. “And in each and every one there was a constant theme. … To quote just a few: ‘He has helped me in so many ways.’ ‘He would never, ever turn down an opportunity to help somebody.’ ‘He is the first to lend a hand wherever he is needed and there is nothing he wouldn’t do for someone who needed it.’”