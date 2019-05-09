Fire season's officially begun in the mid-valley, with the Lebanon Fire District tackling a pair of blazes on Wednesday afternoon.
Crews responded shortly after 1 p.m. to a utility trailer fire in the 33000 block of Tallman Road. According to Lebanon Fire Department Battalion Chief Ken Savage, the trailer sustained some damage, as did a nearby house. He added that the homeowners made headway with the initial attack, and the blaze was fully extinguished within 20 minutes. Its cause was not immediately known.
Less than two hours later, firefighters were summoned to a quarter-acre brush fire in the 32000 block of Bellinger Scale Road. Savage said the culprit was a falling branch that sparked after crossing power lines. About 12 units engaged the blaze for two hours, including personnel from Scio, Sweet Home and the Oregon Department of Forestry. No structures were threatened; no injuries were reported in either incident.
Savage reiterated that a mid-valley burn ban remains effective through Monday. "We're seeing some fire behavior we don't typically see in May, especially in the valley," he said.
