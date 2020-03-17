Lebanon council waives fees for Star Spangled Celebration

This year's Star Spangled Celebration on July 4 will be organized by the Lebanon Strawberry Festival Association.

Cindy Kirby, the chair of the of the Lebanon Strawberry Festival board of directors, and Brandi Libra, the vice-chair, attended the March 11 session of the Lebanon City Council to ask that body to support its effort to keep the celebration alive.

The Strawberry Festival leaders asked the council to waive the rental fees at Cheadle Lake Park for this event. This is the organization's first attempt at running the Star Spangled Celebration and it plans to make it a completely free event for the community. Thanks to the support of sponsors, there will be no charge for parking at Cheadle Lake Park for those who attend.

Organizers plan to offer games and other activities for families as well as live entertainment. The event will run from 4 to 11 p.m. with fireworks at 10 p.m.

"We really want it to be a community friendly, family friendly event," Libra said, adding that this will be the largest fireworks show in the area. "We will be about three times larger than Brownsville and Harrisburg, which just so happen to be the only two fireworks shows left."

Councilor Rebecca Grizzle asked if the request to waive the park rental fee was for this year only or if there was an expectation that this might become an annual request.

"We're looking at this year right now just to kind of get it off its feet and to see where we go from there," Libra said. "We feel like we're a little bit crazy. It's only three weeks after the (Strawberry) festival, but we really want the community to have a community event for Fourth of July. It's been really important to a lot of people on the board, to their families."