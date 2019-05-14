The Lebanon City Council has approved increases to the city's wastewater and storm drainage utility rates.
The city did not raise its water rates.
The wastewater and storm drainage rates were both increased by 2.3 percent, with the new rates to take effect on July 1. For the average household this will represent an increase in the monthly wastewater charge from $73.19 to $74.87.
The storm drainage fee for a single-family residential lot is currently $3.47 per month and will increase to $3.55 per month. Rates are higher for multifamily, commercial and industrial properties.
The city's engineering services department did not feel an increase was needed in the water rates. In April, the city completed construction of its new water treatment plant, which came in under budget for this fiscal year.
That carryover will allow the city to absorb the inflationary increases to its water service this year without requiring higher rates. The average Lebanon household will continue to pay $57.23 per month.
During the session, the council also considered its noise limit ordinance, especially in regard to special events. The council received a complaint about the noise levels at last summer's Guitars Under the Stars Festival at Cheadle Lake Park.
Walt Wendolowski, the city's community development director, told the council that it already has authority to require festivals to cease or severely curtail noise after 10 p.m.
Councilor Michelle Steinhebel noted that the featured Friday night concert at this year's Lebanon Strawberry Festival is not scheduled to begin until 8:30 p.m. She expressed concern that with the typical schedule delays which occur at festivals that concert may not be concluded by 10 p.m.
Councilor Karin Stauder agreed and expressed a preference for imposing the noise reduction requirement beginning at 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.
This suggestion was supported by the council and Wendolowski said this requirement can be included on future agreements between the city and event promoters.
