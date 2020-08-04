Lebanon Community Schools to start online-only for grades 4-12

The 2020-2021 school year in Lebanon will officially begin on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and students in 4th through 12th grades will start the year with online-only classes.
At this time, students in kindergarten through third grade will have the option of attending school in person or taking classes online.
Lebanon Community Schools had hoped to start the year with a hybrid option which included both in-person and online education for older students. That plan was put on hold, however, following the release of new state guidelines on July 28.
Under these new rules, the options for school districts are determined by the number of new COVID-19 cases in their respective counties over a rolling-three week period. The statewide percentage of new cases is also taken into consideration.
For schools to open for in-person classes, the positive test rate for the virus statewide must be at or below 5% the proceeding seven days for three consecutive weeks. Additionally, caseloads at the county level have to drop below 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over seven days for three consecutive weeks.
If a district meets the county requirement but the state's positive rate remains at or above 5%, schools in that district must continue to offer remote learning exclusively.
Lebanon’s school year was scheduled to begin Sept. 1, but Superintendent Bo Yates said the date was pushed back to give teachers and families more time to get ready for the new system.
Yates said the week before Labor Day (which falls on Sept. 7) will be a “soft start” for the school year.
“The first week, before Labor Day, we’ll be doing a lot more work with individual kids. Instead of having the whole class there, we’ll have teachers making contacts with families,” Yates said. “We want teachers to have more time to meet individually with students and families to make sure we have their needs met and they know how to interact in these programs.”
In July, the Lebanon Community Schools district sought input from families on their preference for the return to school. Parents were given the choice of in-person instruction, online-only instruction, or a hybrid model which included some classroom time and some online work.
Yates said parents made their preference overwhelmingly clear, with more than 70% choosing in-person instruction. Online-only was the second choice, with the hybrid model receiving the least support.
“I think we would see similar data across the state. I think that’s about where it’s at and there’s no surprise whatsoever with that,” Yates said.
The district is using that feedback as it works to create a plan for returning to the classroom, when that is allowed.
“We’re looking at options for the hybrid models that would allow us to get kids into classrooms more often,” Yates said.
Administrators and teachers are also trying to consider what classroom life will eventually be like for students who have to wear masks and follow social distancing rules when they are at school.
“It’s going to be very uncomfortable for kids to be there for six hours with face coverings and doing that stuff,” Yates said.
While administrators work to solve these issues, they also face a budgetary problem. Oregon’s public schools are funded based on daily enrollment. Some parents are choosing to enroll their children in specialized online schools, such as Willamette Connections Academy. Each student from the Lebanon Community Schools area who enrolls in a different online school reduces the district’s state funding.
“I’m not naive. We are funded by our daily enrollment and I’m not just concerned in regards to the funding but I’m concerned in terms of the educational quality that those students will be getting. By far, the best model of teaching students is having a connection with a teacher in the classroom and being able to interact in that environment,” Yates said. “I think if people do make that decision it’s going to be a very short-term decision and I’m hoping that we can provide at least as good an option through our online resources, which will be backed up by our own teachers, and provide opportunities for small groups and more individualized instruction. We understand there’s competition there and it’s an option for people, but I stand behind our teachers and think that they’re exceptional.”
Albany Democrat-Herald reporter Caitlyn May contributed to this story
