Lebanon Community Schools to maintain a cautious approach

“If we can access getting teachers and staff vaccinated within 30 days, it gives us an opportunity to move forward. At that point, I would feel much more comfortable taking that course of action rather than pushing something sooner,” Yates said.

Randklev said that in past discussions about returning to the classroom, vaccinations were not an essential part of the plan. That may be changing as the vaccine has become available.

“I think it would definitely put us in a better position to have vaccinations available to educators as soon as possible. If we’re looking at a return to school, that hasn’t been necessarily in play up to this point, but because vaccinations are so close on the horizon, I think that will be the focal point around bringing down not only the educators’ risk, but bringing down the risk in our counties to make both families and staff feel more comfortable going back into the buildings,” Randklev said.

Yates said it was important to recognize that the district and families have accomplished in the past year and not rush into a hasty decision now.

“We’ve been in distance learning for a year, let’s make sure that we stay as safe as possible because we are going to be able to move back to in-person instruction relatively soon and we want to do it with the least amount of anxiety as possible,” Yates said.

