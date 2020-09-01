Lebanon Community Schools prepares for a new year

The past six months have been filled with uncertainty for students, parents, teachers and school administrators.
The social distancing rules put in place in March to reduce the impact of COVID-19 caused education to move out of the classroom and online. When the 2020-21 school year begins on Tuesday, Sept. 8, all classes in the Lebanon Community Schools district will be held online.
Superintendent Bo Yates is confident the staff members in the district are ready to deliver a high quality online education for as long as that is required.
“We learned a ton going through last spring, as did every other school district in the state. I don’t think anybody was prepared to move into a virtual environment, totally. But we did and we did the best that we could,” Yates said. “But we took what we learned from that experience and we have improved our programs fundamentally.”
School staff is spending this week working with families to make sure they have the computers they need to begin the school year online. They are also working to help parents and students understand the new system which has been acquired to organize this schoolwork and make communication much easier.
Alisha Port, the lead technical support specialist for Lebanon Community Schools, and her team has been working for weeks to get 800 new Chromebooks ready for distribution. They are also working to repair existing Chromebooks, fixing broken keys and keyboards, and getting them ready for students to use.
“We get every minute out of them we can,” Port said.
But perhaps more important than the laptops themselves is the online learning environment. Over the summer, the school district acquired the Canvas Learning Management System and district staff have spent these months getting ready to integrate this tool into every student’s education.
Yates said that in some ways, the pandemic has forced schools to adopt new programs which would have eventually become part of the educational landscape anyway. This process was simply sped up by these recent events.
“It’s not just our online learning platform,” Yates said of Canvas. “It’s a platform that we’re going to use regardless if we’re online, offline, blended learning. It just provides us consistency across all those operational models. … It really is a huge step up for us.”
Tami Volz, the school improvement and federal programs director for the district, said one of the benefits of Canvas is the ease of communication. Instead of relying on email, Volz said, Canvas allows district staff members to easily communicate with parents and students.
“It’s like an email but even better because you’re attached to a class and when you go into a class, there’s the message,” Volz said.
Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Meckley said training is available for parents and students to help them learn how to use Canvas. This information is specific to the grade level of the student: early elementary, upper elementary, middle school and high school.
“Families can self-pace themselves and do it on their own,” Meckley said of the training. “If they’re not able to do that, we have appointments available … for them to come in and get support.”
Meckley said there will also be online parent forums to answer questions about the Canvas program.
Even though the students will be taking classes online, the goal is to return to a much more traditional and structured environment. For example, high school students will have six class periods daily on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Each of these class periods will be 35 minutes in length and feature live instruction from their teachers, Volz said.
Wednesday is set aside for homework. The schedule for middle school students will be similar. Attendance will be taken every period and the coursework will be graded as usual.
Elementary school students will have 21/2 hours of live instruction daily each Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Teachers will devote 60 minutes to math instruction and 90 minutes to language arts.
The time will be broken up as needed with live teaching as well as individual and group projects.
Teams of teachers at each grade level worked this summer to set up the curriculum for the first six weeks of the year so classes can hit the ground running.
One area of concern when school was disrupted in the spring was the delivery of breakfast and lunch to students who rely on this service. In the past six months, the district has set up an entire delivery system and provided more than 50,000 meals.
With the school year beginning, the district will only be able to provide meals to students who are enrolled within the Lebanon Community Schools system.
This year, students who attend the Hamilton Creek and Lacomb schools will be able to receive the free lunch service. This program will also continue to be offered at Cascades, Green Acres, Pioneer and Seven Oak.
Breakfast is free for all students in the district.
Yates said one of the key reasons for families to keep their children enrolled in Lebanon Community Schools is to help ensure the continuity of their education. No one knows what the next few months will hold, but students who are in the system will be better able to manage whatever shifts occur between online, in-person, and blended learning, Yates said.
In a written statement, Yates summarized the case for Lebanon Community Schools.
“We care about our students. It may seem that we have become just another virtual option, but we are a team of passionate educators who are focused on the students in Lebanon. When we can transition to in-person instruction, there will be continuity of content and instruction. Nothing will need to be reinvented, we will simply transition from a virtual model to an in-person model,” Yates stated.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.