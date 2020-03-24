Lebanon Community Schools expands emergency food program

One of the main issues that were raised by the temporary closure of public schools throughout the state of Oregon is the meal support provided to many students.

Angie Gorman, the director of nutrition services for Lebanon Community Schools, said on a typical day, the district serves breakfast to about 60% of the students and nearly that same number for lunch.

Losing access to those meals would be a severe blow to many families, especially at a time when layoffs and reduced working hours are becoming common due to the economic impact of COVID-19.

The school district responded to the need by opening a food distribution center at Lebanon High School starting on Monday, March 16. During its first week of operation, the district provided more than 2,500 total meals to students.

“Each day we have more than we did the day before,” Gorman said. “Everybody that has come through has been so nice and so thankful and grateful for their meals.”

Early in the week, Gorman had about three staff members assisting her. By the end of the week, with the increased demand, she was calling on about a dozen staff members and volunteers to support the operation.

“They’re the real heroes of this. They’re working really hard getting food ready and prepped,” Gorman said, adding that staff members start arriving each day at 6 a.m. to prepare the meals.

So far, they have served egg salad sandwiches, turkey and cheese wraps, taco salad, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, and cold pizza. They have focused on using the perishable items that were on hand.