Lebanon Community Schools board approves Construction Excise Tax

The Lebanon Community Schools board has approved a Construction Excise Tax for the district.

The board approved the proposal during its session on March 11. This tax on new construction will go into effect once the district reaches agreements with Linn County and the City of Lebanon to collect these fees at the time building permits are issued. It is expected to take about a month for these agreements to be signed.

The district will collect $1.25 per square foot on new residential construction. The district had the option of setting its rate as high as $1.35 per square foot, but chose not to impose the maximum.

"It's middle of the road. I think that's good," said board member Richard Borden.

The rate will be adjusted annually to keep up with inflation, as is allowed under the state statute authorizing districts to collect these fees.

The board also chose not to impose the tax on improvements to existing homes and structures.

"My preference would be only to assess the Construction Excise Tax on new construction, the premise being that it's a new impact on us," said Tom Oliver, the chair of the district's board of directors.

Board members Borden and Mike Martin agreed with that limitation. Tammy Schilling was not present.

The district will collect $0.65 per square foot on new non-residential construction. There is a $33,700 cap on this fee for each project assessed.

The district estimates the tax will generate about $200,000 per year in funding for school construction and improvements.