The Lebanon school board on Thursday night approved a new improvement plan for the district.
The Continuous Improvement Plan is required by the state, said Jennifer Meckley, the assistant superintendent for Lebanon Community Schools.
"This format is new," Meckley said. "A few years ago we had another way of developing our district plan, and then for a few years we didn't submit a district plan and now, this is the new plan. It's a new template, a new form, new expectations."
District officials, including Meckley, Superintendent Bo Yates, School Improvement and Federal Programs Director Tami Volz, Ralston Academy Principal Rachel Cannon, and Director of Special Education Director Jan Samson spent more than a year working on the project.
They identified three primary goals to serve as the foundation of the plan:
- Each student will demonstrate either growth and or achievement in English Language Arts (ELA) and math.
- The intact cohort graduation rate will increase to 90%.
- 98% of the district's intact cohort will read at or above grade level by third grade.
In pursuit of those long-term goals, the district also established short-term benchmarks. The plan calls for 3% annual improvements in ELA and math test scores. It also seeks an increase in the cohort graduation rate to 86% for the 2020 class and 90% for the 2021 class.
The Continuous Improvement Plan is significant because it is an early step in the process of the district receiving increased state funding for the 2020-21 school year. In May, voters approved an increase in school funding through the Student Success Act. It is estimated that each district will receive approximately $600 to $650 in additional funding for each student in the district. For Lebanon Community Schools this will total approximately $2 million.
Meckley said each district is guaranteed to receive these funds, but the state wants to see to ensure districts have plans in place for spending this money. Meckley said funds can be used to hire additional staff, if that is required, but cannot be used to increase the pay of existing staff members.
In addition to the Continuous Improvement Plan, districts are also required to submit an application and a separate Student Investment Account plan as part of the process. That plan is due in the spring and the district will provide opportunities for public comment before it is submitted. The district has set up an online survey which can be found at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdIKlfbKB1GVffQDs9t3pv904ERX1pjxDzHCQmjudyqzNctrA/viewform.
The Continuous Improvement Plan which was approved on Thursday can be found in the school board packet which was posted online at: http://lebanon.k12.or.us/media/2019/11/November-14-2019-Board-Agenda-and-Packet.pdf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.