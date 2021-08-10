Lebanon Community School District reports survey findings

The Lebanon Community School District has reported back its findings from a recent survey seeking community feedback about school facilities.

In a press release Tuesday, the district stated 528 residents completed the survey online and by telephone during the last two weeks of July.

The survey revealed two main priorities for residents: improving safety and security at school facilities and completing maintenance projects to extend the life of current school buildings.

Members of the community also noted that they want to see the Lebanon Community Pool renovated as well as more spaces in school buildings added specifically for preschool programs for young families.

According to Superintendent Bo Yates, the projects could be accomplished for around $5 per month for the average property owner via a voter-approved bond. According to the district, the average property is defined as a property with an assessed value of $200,000.

“The time seems to be right to consider a bond,” Yates said in the press release. “These capital projects qualify for an additional $4-8 million in state matching funds. Also, interest rates to borrow money are currently at historic lows. We’re going to continue the conversation with community members, and look forward to the discussion.”

