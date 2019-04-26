The Lebanon Community Hospital Foundation celebrated its 20-year anniversary Thursday by looking back at a remarkable period of growth for the hospital and the community.
Doug Boysen, the chief executive officer of Samaritan Health Services, thanked foundation members for their efforts.
“I started here in 2006 and just to watch what has happened since then has been amazing,” he said. “I want to thank you all because you’re largely responsible for what’s happened here. Thank you. Thank you for a great twenty years and to another 20 years.”
The foundation has played a key role in a series of events which have transformed health care and health care education in the community.
Richard Triska, who has served on the foundation’s board of trustees since its inception, said one improvement led to another. He recalled how it used to be difficult to recruit professionals familiar with the latest technology to work at the Lebanon hospital. In order to meet those needs, classrooms were built and training programs were instituted at the hospital.
That ultimately led to the creation of the Linn-Benton Community College Healthcare Occupations Center.
“So much of this would have never happened without the foundation,” Triska said.
Triska is one of 12 trustees who have remained with the foundation from the beginning. The others are Bob Adams, Linn Armstrong, Al Barrios, Marda Blem, Louise Crittenden, Charlie Eads, Steve Hanscam, Joanne Nelson, Debbie Paul, Bill Rauch and Aida Van den Bos.
The foundation has raised more than $13 million over the past two decades. These funds have supported numerous projects, including:
• Improvements to the family birthing center.
• Construction of the healing garden, and the later additions of the signature entrance garden and the gardens at Boulder Falls.
• Creation of the health career training center.
• Remodeling of the mammography suite.
• Construction of Evergreen Hospice House.
• Remodeling of the critical care unit.
• Renovation and expansion of the surgery and emergency departments.
The foundation operates a matching funds program that is supported by donations from many employees at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.
“I’m so excited because the employees think enough of our foundation’s work that they contribute to it out of their paychecks. I think that’s awesome,” Paul said.
On Thursday, the foundation allocated $211,922 from that matching program to support the Samaritan Treatment and Recovery Services (STARS) facility. So far, $3 million has been raised for this $4 million residential substance treatment center.
The 16-bed facility will be located off Main Street at the intersection with Highway 34, near the library. Samaritan expects to break ground on the project this summer.
