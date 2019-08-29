Lebanon City Manager Gary Marks submitted his resignation on Thursday following an executive session of the City Council.
“Mayor (Paul) Aziz, members of the council, I respectfully submit my resignation as city manager of Lebanon. It’s been a distinct privilege to serve as your city manager, and I will remember our work together here always. Thank you very much,” Marks said.
His resignation was accepted in a unanimous vote of the council, which had requested it.
According to the posted agenda, the executive session was called “To consider the dismissal or disciplining of or to hear complaints or charges brought against a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent who does not request an open hearing.” Executive sessions are closed to the public.
Marks submitted his resignation during the public meeting which immediately followed the executive session, which was held at the Lebanon Senior Center. Marks declined comment after the meeting.
Engineering Services Director Ron Whitlatch was appointed by the council to serve as the acting city manager.
Marks was placed on paid administrative leave by the city following its meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Following Thursday’s session, city attorney Tre Kennedy declined to state why the council had placed Marks on leave.
“No, it’s a personnel decision and I can’t,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy did confirm that the council had requested Marks’ resignation.
“The resignation was requested by council and was given by Mr. Marks and accepted by the council,” he said.
City Council President Jason Bolen also said he was unable to provide any information on the situation which led to Thursday’s events.
“I came to this session not knowing which direction anything was going to go," Bolen said. "I’m sorry to see Gary go. I really appreciate all he has done for us as a city. He’s definitely left his mark all across Lebanon. He’s been very well-loved and appreciated by our citizens and by our council and we’re sorry to see him go."
Aziz also expressed his appreciation for Marks’ service.
“Gary did a good job serving the community in the years that he was here and we’re really sorry to see him go,” Aziz said.
Marks was hired by the city of Lebanon in 2014 after serving as city manager in Ketchum, Idaho, from 2008 to 2014.
