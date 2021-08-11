Lebanon city council to consider extension for Brewer

Brewer, who previously served as the finance director for the city of Corvallis for 27 years, said she is open to continuing to serve in this interim role.

“I think things are going quite well,” Brewer said.

She emphasized that Wednesday’s executive session is a performance review and it is up to the council to decide if an extension is best for the city.

“I won’t know where the council is until we have that discussion,” Brewer said.

If the review goes well, Brewer said she would consider an extension of up to three years. Bolen said he is in favor of an extension for Brewer.

“I obviously can’t speak for the entire council, but that is my preference,” Bolen said.

Bolen said the COVID-19 pandemic has made this a very difficult time to recruit candidates as many people have simply hunkered down until the situation changes. He said the council has reached out to other municipalities and learned that they are also having a difficult time filling some positions.

“I think there are a lot of potential candidates out there who don’t feel comfortable leaving their organizations currently, or maybe would feel uncomfortable coming to a new organization during the middle of a pandemic,” Bolen said. “With that uncertainty and with a great interim like Nancy helping us, there’s really no need to push forward right now too hard.”

