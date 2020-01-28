The Lebanon City Council is continuing to move forward in its search for a new city manager.
The council held a noon work session on Wednesday, Jan. 22 to discuss the the type of candidate the city is seeking.
Bill McDonald of the Prothman consulting firm asked members of the council a number of questions to help identify key qualities of potential candidates.
McDonald said written feedback he had received from council members indicated the importance of being highly ethical, empathetic, logical, even-tempered, willing to make tough decisions, and skilled at communication.
Councilor Karin Stauder, who formerly worked as a police officer in Corvallis, said she thinks it is very important for Lebanon's next city manager to understand the job in the context of a smaller city government.
"For me, Lebanon is a tight, small town. I come from a city government that was a little bit larger, so there were a lot of directors responsible for the work," Stauder said. "I've come to see that in Lebanon, we're the exact opposite. We have fewer directors and they're responsible for more. I really would like someone who understands the small town and understands that they're going to actually be boots on the ground, a little bit more involvement than if you were from a larger city."
Councilor Rebecca Grizzle said one key factor for her is the ability to work well with city staff.
"Leadership for the staff. I think connecting with staff, making sure that staff feel valued and really setting a culture, a culture of teamwork," Grizzle said. "Leadership is paramount. As a staff person, I will bend over backward for someone who is a good leader."
Councilor Robert Furlow said the right candidate needs to have experience handling challenging situations.
"I'd like to see someone who has been through the fire, too. The boat’s not always going to float smoothly. Someone with some experience dealing with crisis and the ability to work through it in a collaborative way," Furlow said.
The session was led by Council President Jason Bolen as Mayor Paul Aziz continues to recuperate from spinal surgery. But Aziz did take part in the session by phone and addressed what he would like to see in the next city manager.
"Someone who is passionate and someone who is engaged in the community as far as all the local activities and being involved in the service clubs and things like that," Aziz said. "Another one is for the person to be calm in stressful situations and not reactionary."
McDonald asked if it was necessary that the next city manager specifically have experience in that position.
Bolen said experience is needed but not necessarily as a city manager.
"To me, it's not necessarily important that it's city manager experience, but some sort of significant leadership experience in an organization, whether that's as a director or assistant city manager," Bolen said. "I don't think having sat in the chair is a true qualifier for me. But on the other hand, I feel like we are in a position where we need someone that can come in and provide some instant stability."
McDonald will take what he learned during the session and use it to help create the formal job announcement. The council will review that document during its next public session on Feb. 12.
