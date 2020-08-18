Lebanon City Council approves plan for delinquent water accounts

Due to concerns about public health during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Lebanon has not been shutting off water to residents who are behind on their utility payments.

With some residential bills growing significantly overdue, the Lebanon City Council discussed how to move forward during its public session on Wednesday, August 12. The decision was made to reach out to those who are behind on their payments and encourage them to set up a plan to bring their accounts current.

Those who do not respond to the city’s request and fail to set up a plan could see shutoffs resume in October.

At this time, the city has about $73,000 in past due residential water bills. This represents a fairly small amount of the total’s utility billing, which averages $944,000 a month.

“I don’t want to see our citizens get so far in the hole that the hole then becomes insurmountable and they can’t get out of it,” said councilor Jason Bolen, noting that in rental properties landlords become responsible for these payments if they are not made by the residents.

Councilor Michelle Steinhebel did not support resuming shutoffs of past-due accounts.

“I know I’m in the minority on this one. I do think that reaching out to these folks who have past due bills is important and trying to figure out a way to work with them, but I’m not in favor of turning off people’s water during a healthcare crisis,” Steinhebel said.

Councilor Rebecca Grizzle understands Steinhebel’s concern, but believes the city has to have a way to require that payments be made.