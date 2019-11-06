The Lebanon Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced Tuesday that Rebecca Grizzle has been selected to serve as its new Executive Director.
Grizzle, a long-term manager at Linn-Co Federal Credit Union and chamber member, is expected to assume the role of Chamber Executive Director on or about January 6, 2020.
Grizzle is a member of the Lebanon City Council representing Ward 2. She has served on the council since 2013 and her current term extends through Dec. 31, 2020.
In the news release announcing the decision, Chamber Board President Helen Nelson noted that more than 60 people applied for the position.
"From this pool, the Search Committee selected two others, in addition to Rebecca, for in-person interviews and to meet with Chamber members and the public. While we were impressed with all three finalists, Rebecca Grizzle was the clear choice of the Search Committee and the Board as a whole. We look forward with great anticipation to Ms. Grizzle assuming the role of Executive Director and continuing the great progress the chamber made under its prior Director, Shelly Garrett," Nelson stated.
The executive director position was made vacant by Garrett's death on April 16, 2019. Garrett had led the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce since 2007.
This story will be updated.
