FIRST FRIDAY

On the first Friday of each month, the Lebanon Downtown Association organizes an event to promote business in the city's core. This week, the LDA is organizing a Wassail Walk, which will be held from 6 to 9 p.m.

People who wish to take part can pick up an event passport at the MBVA Building at 550 S. Main Street. Participating businesses are offering a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic wassails, which are a traditional spiced juice beverage.