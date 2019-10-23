Lebanon's Founders Day celebration was a cheerful event despite the blustery weather which marked the city's 141st birthday on Thursday.
A small group gathered at Academy Square to look back at the city's creation on Oct. 17, 1878. At the time the city was recognized by the State of Oregon it was home to 247 residents.
The celebration was highlighted by the placement of a time capsule inside the concrete pillar of the Northside Welcome Monument. The capsule was created by Larry Majors of the city's public works department.
Majors made the capsule out PVC sewer pipe and other materials that the city had on hand.
"It took about 20 minutes," Majors said.
Placed inside the time capsule was a wide variety of items submitted by Lebanon residents and city officials. Documents were enclosed which included information about the city and surrounding area. Local organizations such as the Lebanon Garden Club, the Linn County Arts Guild, and Dala's Blue Angels were featured, along with letters from Lebanon elementary school students.
More information was provided in the form of a USB flash drive, a photo memory card and DVDs. An accompanying letter asks the obvious question about the state of technology in 2078.
"The question will be, do you have the old technology to play any of this and see the files?"
A Lebanon Warriors cap was also included and should fit someone 59 years from now.
Those present for the ceremony wondered aloud which of them might be present nearly six decades from now to attend the opening.
Alysia Rodgers, the economic development catalyst for the City of Lebanon, said she planned on being present at the opening.
The event was organized jointly by the City of Lebanon and the Lebanon Museum Foundation. Mayor Paul Aziz was slated to host the occasion, but was unable to attend due to illness. Jason Bolen, president of the Lebanon City Council, spoke on his behalf.
Bolen invited those present to pose for a picture. Leigh Matthews Bock, the city's communications director, used a Polaroid to snap the picture and then placed the developed photo inside the capsule.
City employee Jeff Fitzwater placed the time capsule inside the monument and Majors operated the backhoe which lifted the concrete cap back into place, ceiling the capsule for a future generation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.