The holiday season is officially under way in Lebanon following the annual Holidays in the Park celebration on Saturday at Ralston Park.
Hundreds of people gathered downtown for the event, which started in the afternoon with carriage rides and performances by Cascade Performing Arts, the Seven Oaks Band, the Hocus Pokie Dancers, David Dominy, and the combined Lebanon High School Choir and Lebanon Community Choir.
A variety of vendors were on hand to provide food and beverages and the hot chocolate was free courtesy of the Lebanon Optimist Club.
Kevin Wong directed the combined LHS and community choirs.
“We are out here serving our community. It’s a wonderful event every year. We get to do something that’s a little bit out of our curriculum by doing some holiday music with caroling, stuff like that,” Wong said. “That collaboration together is a lot of fun. Kids get to see the Lebanon Community Chorus, see that this is a lifelong thing they can do.”
It rained much of the day Saturday, but the showers dwindled in the late afternoon and held off during the Twilight Parade. The float created by the Hocus Pokie Dancers was the highlight, claiming both the People’s Choice and Best Overall trophies.
Cheryl Gaskey of the Hocus Pokie Dancers said they had about 25 members of the group take part in the parade, with some riding on the float and others dancing behind it.
The group has been in existence for about a year and regularly takes part in community events such as the Lebanon Strawberry Festival and the Trolley of Terror in Albany.
“We like to make costumes, we like to dance, we like to make people smile,” said member Kim Terry.
The group is open to men and women of all ages and while it was founded based on a popular witches dance video, it is a social group not affiliated with Wiccan practice.
“Our group is about having fun,” Gaskey said. “We are a wonderful group of women who support each other.”
Several organizations decorated trees in the park as part of the festivities. Judges determined that the best presentation was by the Faithful Friends Animal Clinic. They received the trophies for Best Use of Lights and Best Use of Theme, which was “An American Christmas.”
The event is organized by the Holidays in the Park committee, which is led by Dala Johnson. This is the 10th year that Johnson has helped put on the celebration.
“We were a little short of volunteers this year. We had seven volunteers who put this together,” Johnson said. “We started working on it about six weeks ago.”
The organizing committee received support from several community groups, including the Lebanon Police Department, the Lebanon Cadets, the Lebanon Optimist Club, the Lebanon Key Club and the Linn County Juvenile Department.
“I look out here and I see the smiles on the kids’ faces and it’s all worth it,” Johnson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.