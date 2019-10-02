The Lebanon Arts Commission is holding a manhole cover art design contest to create artistic Lebanon-themed manhole covers to be placed in the downtown area. All interested parties are encouraged to submit their design ideas.
The Arts Commission welcomes conceptual designs representative of the following five categories:
- Lebanon’s Wood Products Industry Era.
- Lebanon Area Wildlife.
- Lebanon’s Railroad History.
- Lebanon’s Strawberry Heritage.
- Lebanon Freestyle (Lebanon themes that do not fit any of the above categories).
All designs must be submitted on the circular template provided in the official entry form, should have a clear focal point and be simple and uncluttered in composition. Large and bold objects usually work best on the face of a manhole cover.
A panel of judges comprised of members of the Lebanon Arts Commission will group all submissions according to the above categories and seek to select a winning design from each of the five categories. Selected designs will be forwarded to the Lebanon City Council to be ratified as official City of Lebanon manhole cover designs. Once approved, the winning designs will be given to a commercial artist for uniform development.
The Arts Commission hopes to have all five designs produced as manhole covers to replace generic covers in the downtown area. All replaced covers will be re-purposed as covers in new community developments as they occur elsewhere in the community.
The contest entry deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10. The official entry form may be downloaded and printed from the City’s website (www.LebanonOregon.gov/ac) or picked up at Lebanon City Hall located at 925 S. Main Street, Lebanon.
