Lebanon Community Schools has announced three finalists for the position of superintendent.
Bo Yates, who is currently serving as interim superintendent, is one of the candidates. Yates is a graduate of Lebanon High School and has been an administrator in the school district since 2004.
Yates had previously taught and coached at West Salem High, Pendleton High and Lebanon High.
The other finalists are Charan Cline and Kate McLaughlin.
Cline is the superintendent of the Yamhill-Carlton School District, a post he has held since 2012. Cline had previously served as the superintendent of the North Douglas School District in Drain. He also worked as an administrator in Winston-Dillard and at the Douglas Educational Service District in Roseburg.
Cline began his career in education as a teacher in Philomath.
McLaughlin is the director of federal programs and elementary education for the Reynolds School District in Troutdale. She has been a member of the Reynolds School District executive team since 2015.
McLaughlin also has served as a principal, instructional coach and teacher in the Reynolds schools.
Second-round interviews with the finalists are scheduled to be held April 1 and 2. A public forum will be held on April 1 during which community members will be able to meet the finalists and offer feedback.
The finalists were selected from a pool of almost 30 candidates.
The announcement came the day after the school board's regular session, which was held Thursday at the Santiam Travel Station. The primary focus of the meeting was to address the four snow days which have been called so far this school year.
A spell of winter weather during the last week of February resulted in three of the missed days.
The calendar made provision for one snow day. May 24 was scheduled as a day off, but school will be held on that day to make up one of the missing days.
The good news, Yates told the board, is that Lebanon students are already set to fulfill the legally required number of instructional hours. Legally, the board did not have to make any changes to the schedule.
It was proposed that students make up 10 hours by turning five early release days into full school days. Doing so would cut into the professional development hours set aside for teachers.
Board chair Tom Oliver was reluctant to cut into the professional development hours.
After some discussion, it was decided to make up six hours by converting three early release days into full days. This will take place on April 3, April 10 and April 17.
No other days will be added to the calendar and the end of year schedule will not be affected.
The school board also voted on a calendar for the 2019-20 school year. Two versions of the calendar were under consideration, one in which school began prior to Labor Day and another in which school began afterward.
A poll of district staff showed a nearly even split of opinion between the two options.
Oliver stated that as a parent, it was his preference to begin school after Labor Day. That sentiment was shared by other members of the board and that option was approved.
Key dates in the 2019-20 Lebanon Community Schools calendar:
• Sept. 3: First day of school.
• Dec. 21-Jan. 5: Winter break.
• Jan. 23: End of first semester.
• March 21-29: Spring break.
• June 9: High school graduation.
• June 11: Final day of classes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.