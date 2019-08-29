LCSO
Kyle Odegard, Mid-Valley Media

Linn County Sheriff's deputies responded Thursday evening to a report of a shooting in the 38100 block of Gilkey Road east of Jefferson.

The incident was reported at around 5:30 p.m. 

The scene is secure and the public is not in danger, said an LCSO supervisor.

Detectives arrived at the scene at around 6:30 p.m. Multiple police vehicles remain on the scene.

Scio Fire District assisted on the call.

More information will be provided when available.

