Linn County Sheriff's deputies responded Thursday evening to a report of a shooting in the 38100 block of Gilkey Road east of Jefferson.
The incident was reported at around 5:30 p.m.
The scene is secure and the public is not in danger, said an LCSO supervisor.
Detectives arrived at the scene at around 6:30 p.m. Multiple police vehicles remain on the scene.
Scio Fire District assisted on the call.
More information will be provided when available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.