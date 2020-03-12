LBCC will stay open, with precautions

Linn-Benton Community College has announced new measures to help slow the rate of exposure and potential illness among its locations as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
The measures, LBCC officials say, are in response to recommendations from the governor, the Oregon Health Authority, public health officials, Higher Education Coordinating Commission (HECC), and the Centers for Disease Control.
"We are committed to doing whatever possible to ensure a safe and healthy learning environment," said Jennifer Boehmer, executive director of institutional advancement. "We know information is getting updated rapidly. We pledge to inform our community of changes as quickly as possible and thank our entire community of students, staff, and community partners for their ongoing understanding and support."
All LBCC locations and facilities will remain open, although a series of precautionary measures take effect Monday.
They include:
• Winter term finals week exam and activities will be delivered remotely where possible.
• Where remote testing is not possible, a minimum “social distance” of 3 feet will be utilized.
• For exams that must be held in-person, LBCC will seek to relocate the class to locations where room capacity is three times the number of people registered to take that test. Faculty also have discretion to cancel finals or provide an alternative exercise.
• Community education classes are postponed.
• Until at least April 10, all non-essential LBCC-sponsored travel by employees and students will be suspended.
• Until at least April 10, no LBCC events, or events hosted by other organizations that are scheduled to take place on their properties, will be permitted if they involve an attendance of more than 50 people. All events with fewer than 50 attendees will be held with maximum social distancing. LBCC officials said they will continue to monitor recommendations by state authorities and share what approach will be taken with events taking place after April 10 as that date approaches.
• For the first two weeks of spring term (March 30 to April 12), all credit courses, labs and exams will be delivered remotely, where possible. Where remote teaching, coursework and testing is not possible, minimum social distancing measures will be utilized (again, this refers to keeping a distance of at least 3 feet between individuals).