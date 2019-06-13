The LBCC Benton Center Spring Pottery Sale will be held Friday, June 14 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the center’s ceramics studio, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis.

Faculty, students, and instructional assistants from the LBCC ceramics program will showcase their work including tableware, vases, small sculptures, and more.

A portion of all sales goes to support the ceramics studio.

For more information, contact the LBCC Benton Center at 541-757-8944, ext. 5114.

