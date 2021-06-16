Law enforcement negotiation in Harrisburg ends peacefully

Law enforcement had a standoff with an armed suspect in Harrisburg on Wednesday morning, but the situation ended peacefully, according to a news release from the Lane County Sheriff's Office.
At approximately 10:54 a.m., 31-year old Austin Kane Waszkiewicz surrendered to deputies after six hours of negotiation, the news release states.
Waszkiewicz was reported to have struck a family member in the head with a firearm in Coburg just prior to the standoff.
Shortly after the assault authorities were able to make phone contact with Waszkiewicz and determine his location. Waszkiewicz was observed with a blue Chevrolet pickup stopped in a gravel pull-out at the intersection of Diamond Hill Road and Powerline Road in Harrisburg. He was reportedly armed with a firearm. Waszkiewicz refused to surrender and made statements that he intended to provoke deputies into an armed confrontation.
Utilizing armored rescue vehicles, deputies were able to safely contain the scene and keep Waszkiewicz from harming anyone else. The use of these armored rescue vehicles allowed deputies much-needed time to negotiate with Waszkiewicz and deescalate the situation.
Negotiators from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Negotiation Team were crucial in deescalating Waszkiewicz and convincing him to peacefully surrender, the news release states.
After a long, intense stand-off, Waszkiewicz eventually agreed to surrender and physical force was not used to enact his arrest. A firearm and multiple knives were recovered from within his vehicle, according to the news release.
Waszkiewicz was transported to the Lane County Jail and lodged on charges including second-degree assault, menacing, interfering with police and felon in possession of a firearm.
Officers from the Coburg Police Department, deputies from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and deputies from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office worked cooperatively to resolve this incident.