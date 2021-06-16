Law enforcement negotiation in Harrisburg ends peacefully

Law enforcement had a standoff with an armed suspect in Harrisburg on Wednesday morning, but the situation ended peacefully, according to a news release from the Lane County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 10:54 a.m., 31-year old Austin Kane Waszkiewicz surrendered to deputies after six hours of negotiation, the news release states.

Waszkiewicz was reported to have struck a family member in the head with a firearm in Coburg just prior to the standoff.

Shortly after the assault authorities were able to make phone contact with Waszkiewicz and determine his location. Waszkiewicz was observed with a blue Chevrolet pickup stopped in a gravel pull-out at the intersection of Diamond Hill Road and Powerline Road in Harrisburg. He was reportedly armed with a firearm. Waszkiewicz refused to surrender and made statements that he intended to provoke deputies into an armed confrontation.

Utilizing armored rescue vehicles, deputies were able to safely contain the scene and keep Waszkiewicz from harming anyone else. The use of these armored rescue vehicles allowed deputies much-needed time to negotiate with Waszkiewicz and deescalate the situation.