Law enforcement negotiating with possibly armed suspect in Harrisburg area
breaking

Police Log

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are negotiating with a possibly armed suspect in a domestic violence assault in the Harrisburg area.

The public should stay away from the are of Diamond Hill Road and Powerline Road, according to a news release from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office issued at 7:42 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the Coburg Police Department are assisting at the scene, the news release states.

More details will be released when they are available.

