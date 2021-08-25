Law enforcement community gathers for John Burright memorial

The sound of bagpipes filled the Salem Armory Wednesday afternoon for the memorial service of Oregon State Police Sgt. John Burright.
Family, friends and law enforcement officers from all across the state gathered to celebrate the life of Burright. There were officers from Texas and Pennsylvania in attendance, according to Oregon State Police Communications Director Mindy McCartt.
Burright died May 4 at the Mennonite Home in Albany following a nearly 20-year long battle with disabling injuries he sustained while on duty in 2001. On Sept. 4 of that year, he was struck on the side of Interstate 5 while assisting a disabled motorist. The incident caused the deaths of Senior Trooper Maria Mignano and Albany Police Department Officer Jason Hoerauf.
Burright is survived by his wife Rhonda, his son Kyle and wife Amanda, sons Jeremy and Nolan, grandchildren Jace and Ari, mother Helen, brother Dave and wife Linda, and sister Mary and husband Dale.
Before the memorial, there was an emergency vehicle procession that started at the Linn County Fairgrounds, passed by the Oregon State Police Albany Patrol Office where Burright worked, and ended at the Salem Armory.
There were 100 vehicles in the procession, according to McCartt. The vehicles traveled down I-5 where community members stood on the side of the road and above the freeway watching and holding American flags.
During the memorial, friends, families and colleagues of Burright spoke on his impact on their lives. Two of his three sons, Kyle and Jeremy, talked about their father. They reminisced about baseball games, late night television and camping trips.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
“He was a real dad who always put his kids first,” Kyle Burright said.
Jeremy Burright said one of the most important lessons he learned from his father was to love not to be loved in return, but just to love. This was his father’s legacy, he said.
Born in Corvallis on Oct. 28, 1959, Burright attended Oregon State University. He decided to pursue a career in law enforcement like his father and brother.
In 1983, he worked as a reserve deputy with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. Next, he was hired as an Oregon State Police trooper and stationed in Roseburg. He then went to Albany and finally Salem where he was a sergeant.
Colleagues also spoke during the service. Chuck Hayes worked with Burright for more than 10 years and said he was always impressed with his friend’s passion for the patrol job. He noted his unmatched skills stopping intoxicated drivers.
Burright was one of the first drug recognition expert students and instructors of the program in the state. He became a leader in driving under the influence of intoxicants enforcement, and Hayes said he was the “ideal person to be a teacher” because of his leadership. He added that Burright always had a smile on his face whenever he came into work. The two of them also played together on a basketball team in a recreational league in Albany.
The memorial included ceremonial rituals via a multiagency honor guard and the Portland Police Highland Guard. Rhonda Burright accepted her husband’s Oregon State Police hat, a medal of ultimate sacrifice, and an American flag.
Following the service, Burright’s family headed to the Oregon Capitol where his name was to be officially unveiled at the Fallen Badge Memorial, which recognizes law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.
As people left the Armory, they were encouraged to take home a packet of sunflower seeds to plant. Sunflowers were Burright’s favorite flowers.
“John was good people,” former Oregon State Police Superintendent Tim McLain said. “You don’t find a lot like him.”
He added that he remembers being at the Armory for the funeral of Sr. Trooper Maria Mignano who died after the Sept. 4, 2001 crash that injured Burright.
McLain first met Burright in Roseburg. He was a detective when Burright was stationed there. He said he could always count on Burright to do the job.
“That’s the kind of guy you want around,” he said.
Maddie Pfeifer can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_