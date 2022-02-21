Latest in Alsea schools is a petition to recall 2 board members

Benton County officials have given the green light to an Alsea resident to collect signatures which could place the recall of two Alsea school board members on the ballot.

Max Hildebrand filed the paperwork with the county after voicing his dissatisfaction at the latest school board meeting, on Feb. 10, when he continued to feel unheard and misrepresented by the current administration, he said.

He is specifically targeting school board Chair Ron Koetz and Vice Chair Jeff Davis. On Friday, he was told he could start circulating his petition and gathering signatures.

“This is something I thought long and hard on and decided that something needed to change with our school board,” Hildebrand said in an interview with Mid-Valley Media. “They represent Alsea, and they represent the community.”

By making indoor masking optional in January, going against statewide guidelines set forth by the Oregon Health Authority, the district also acted contrary to its own policy, Hildebrand said. That policy states: “The district will follow the rules and regulations of both the state and local health authorities, pertaining to communicable diseases.”

In the petition, Hildebrand also states the board members have a duty to keep lines of communication open with the community and have ignored concerns raised by district employees and the public.

“It is Jeff (Davis)’s failed leadership as ASB Vice-Chairman that has led to the current crisis of levied fines, violations of law, civil liability and withholding of federal funds at Alsea school,” he wrote in the petition. The same language is used in regard to Koetz.

After the district announced that it would return "local control" to the school board and ditch mandatory masking — a move only the state can make — officials at the state Department of Education said it would withhold federal funds designed to help school districts navigate the pandemic.

To get the recall before voters in May, Hildebrand must collect 76 signatures of registered voters living in the Alsea district. Alternatively, the board members may step down of their own volition within 10 days of the county receiving the petition.

On Saturday morning, Hildebrand began gathering signatures outside of the John Boy’s Mercantile store in Alsea, answering questions of prospective signees and reaching out to people who he knows feel the same way about the board members.

A recall committee of six community members has been working on getting enough signatures to send the petition back to the county. Their goal is to get to 100.

George Foster, a member of the recall committee and a former Alsea school board member, said he has met many people who want to sign the petition but are reluctant in fear that family members who work in the district could face retaliation.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Last week, three employees made public their formal complaints about Superintendent Marc Thielman and the school board creating a hostile environment that makes them anxious to speak their minds. Koetz is heading the investigation into the claims.

“There’s a lot of threatening behavior,” Foster said. “The superintendent, board chair and vice chair are too closely aligned. It’s time to hit the reset button.”

The school board called a closed special session meeting for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, followed by a public comment session. It is unclear what the topic of the special session is.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0