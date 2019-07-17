THE LITTLE MERMAID

WHEN: 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, July 23-27; matinee at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27

WHERE: Lebanon High School Auditorium

TICKETS: $10/$8 for students and seniors. Tickets are available at the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce, Linn-Co Federal Credit Union and Umpqua Bank. Tickets can also be purchased online at lafta.webs.com/tickets.