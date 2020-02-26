LAFTA comedy supports fundraiser

The Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts is on a mission.

The organization is working to raise just over $22,000 in the coming months in order to receive a matching grant from the Oregon Community Foundation. The goal is to purchase a new set of cluster speakers for the Lebanon High School auditorium. The speakers would serve both school and community events and provide a more enjoyable experience for audiences.

The total cost of the speakers is $44,400 and Terri Krebs, the organization’s founder, is thrilled to announce that the Oregon Community Foundation will cover half of the cost if LAFTA can raise the other half.

“We filled out these forms and it took hours and hours to get all of the information together,” Krebs said of the grant application process.

Since its creation, LAFTA has always reinvested proceeds from its shows back into school music programs and facilities upgrades. That includes money raised last week at four performances of the slapstick comedy “The Capper Trap.”

The show provided an introduction to community theater for David Dominy. He played Clark Chernmont, the leader of a small group of crafty criminals who are seeking to take advantage of the wealthy, but not too bright, Winthrop family. It is a choice role for Dominy, a veteran member of the Lebanon Police Department.

Sawyer Brubaker, who came up through the LAFTA kids camp program, served as Krebs’ co-director for the play. This was her first experience as a director.

Krebs said the rehearsal process for “The Capper Trap” went as well as rehearsals ever do in community theater.