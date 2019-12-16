Rob Magee played the trombone throughout his student days, but after finishing college he put the instrument away for about 25 years.

He found, however, that he still had the itch to play. He picked it back up and after spending a few years practicing, resumed performing.

"I didn't know there were all these opportunities to perform in public," Magee said.

Magee was one of the featured performers this weekend at the annual holiday concert put on by the Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts. He played the classic "White Christmas."

The LAFTA show was presented in the Little Theater at Lebanon High School. The main auditorium was in use preparing for winter concerts by the Lebanon Community Chorus and the high school music program.

The concert was framed as a series of auditions for a Christmas-themed cruise ship tour. LAFTA director Terri Krebs played one of the judges for the auditions, along with Adam Mah and Ryan McWayne.

There were about a dozen musical performances, including a clarinet solo by Alexis Gazeley and several vocal solos. The event was capped by a series of songs by the a cappella group Voices in Your Head, which consists of Mah, Krebs, Melanie Vandegraaff, Brittanie Sorensen, Emily Ferrin, Mike Merrill, Logan Burt and Tracy Krebs.

"You never know who you're going to get to walk in the door for auditions, no matter which show you're doing. You never know. I was really pleased with the quality and the amount of talent that we had in this Christmas show," said Terri Krebs.

One of the highlights was a performance of "I'll be Home for Christmas" by officer David Dominy of the Lebanon Police Department. As part of the skit, Dominy's character had recently given a ticket to the talent show judge played by McWayne, who pretended not to remember.

Krebs said parts of the sketch were written out and rehearsed, but others were improvised.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

"When they can ad-lib and play off of each other it's really fun," Krebs said.

The LAFTA show was a fundraiser for the Lebanon High School auditorium. The space needs a new set of cluster speakers, which are expected to cost about $40,000. Proceeds from the show's ticket sales and concessions will be dedicated to that cause.

With the holiday show in the books, LAFTA is now turning its attention to its winter comedy. The group has not yet announced a title, but auditions will be held on Jan. 2 with performances to be held Feb. 20-22.

LAFTA has committed to perform "The Sound of Music" next summer. Auditions for this show are tentatively set for May 4-8, with performances to be held July 21-25.

Gallery: Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts holiday show 2019

1 of 13
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments