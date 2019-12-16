The vocal group Voices in Your Head performs Friday during the annual holiday show presented by the Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts. From left are, Brittanie Sorensen, Melanie Vandegraaff, Emily Ferrin, Terri Krebs, Mike Merrill, Logan Burt, Adam Mah and Tracy Krebs. The event was held in the Little Theater at Lebanon High School.
Les Gehrett, Mid-Valley Media
Rob Magee performs a trombone solo of "White Christmas."
Les Gehrett, Mid-Valley Media
Eloisa Cowart performs "Santa Claus is Coming to Town."
Rob Magee played the trombone throughout his student days, but after finishing college he put the instrument away for about 25 years.
He found, however, that he still had the itch to play. He picked it back up and after spending a few years practicing, resumed performing.
"I didn't know there were all these opportunities to perform in public," Magee said.
Magee was one of the featured performers this weekend at the annual holiday concert put on by the Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts. He played the classic "White Christmas."
The LAFTA show was presented in the Little Theater at Lebanon High School. The main auditorium was in use preparing for winter concerts by the Lebanon Community Chorus and the high school music program.
The concert was framed as a series of auditions for a Christmas-themed cruise ship tour. LAFTA director Terri Krebs played one of the judges for the auditions, along with Adam Mah and Ryan McWayne.
There were about a dozen musical performances, including a clarinet solo by Alexis Gazeley and several vocal solos. The event was capped by a series of songs by the a cappella group Voices in Your Head, which consists of Mah, Krebs, Melanie Vandegraaff, Brittanie Sorensen, Emily Ferrin, Mike Merrill, Logan Burt and Tracy Krebs.
"You never know who you're going to get to walk in the door for auditions, no matter which show you're doing. You never know. I was really pleased with the quality and the amount of talent that we had in this Christmas show," said Terri Krebs.
One of the highlights was a performance of "I'll be Home for Christmas" by officer David Dominy of the Lebanon Police Department. As part of the skit, Dominy's character had recently given a ticket to the talent show judge played by McWayne, who pretended not to remember.
Krebs said parts of the sketch were written out and rehearsed, but others were improvised.
"When they can ad-lib and play off of each other it's really fun," Krebs said.
The LAFTA show was a fundraiser for the Lebanon High School auditorium. The space needs a new set of cluster speakers, which are expected to cost about $40,000. Proceeds from the show's ticket sales and concessions will be dedicated to that cause.
With the holiday show in the books, LAFTA is now turning its attention to its winter comedy. The group has not yet announced a title, but auditions will be held on Jan. 2 with performances to be held Feb. 20-22.
LAFTA has committed to perform "The Sound of Music" next summer. Auditions for this show are tentatively set for May 4-8, with performances to be held July 21-25.
Ryan McWayne, left, Terri Krebs, center, and Adam Mah play their roles as adjudicators during the performance of "It's Christmas in July" on Friday, Dec. 13 at the Lebanon High School Little Theater. The show was presented by the Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts.
Ryan McWayne, left, Terri Krebs, center, and Adam Mah play their roles as adjudicators during the performance of "It's Christmas in July" on Friday, Dec. 13 at the Lebanon High School Little Theater. The show was presented by the Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts.
Alexis Gazeley performs a clarinet solo of "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?"
Eloisa Cowart performs "Santa Claus is Coming to Town."
Efrain Aguirre is accompanied by Janet Miller as he performs "Christmas Time is Here."
Lilly Dunn performs "Have a Holly Jolly Christmas."
Janessa Evans sings "O Holy Night" during the annual LAFTA holiday show.
Janet Crossan sings "A Song of Hanukkah."
Kiara (right), Aidan (center), and Liam McWayne present "Kidnap the Sandy Claws" during the LAFTA holiday show.
Kitara Evans sings "Santa Baby."
Jenelle Whitman sings "Mary, Did You Know" with accompaniment by Janet Miller.
Rob Magee performs a trombone solo of "White Christmas."
David Dominy interacts with judge Ryan McWayne during his performance of "I'll Be Home for Christmas."
