"The Music Man"

In this file photo, Ryan McWayne, left, and Jason Caffarella are seen in rehearsal for the Lebanon Association of Theatre Arts presentation of The Music Man in 2018. This summer, LAFTA will present The Sound of Music and an introductory session has been scheduled for those interested in filling roles as the Von Trapp children.

 Les Gehrett, Lebanon Express file photo

This summer, the Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts will present "The Sound of Music." LAFTA will hold an information session for performers interested in a role as a Von Trapp child at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at Lebanon High School.

A parent must attend this session to receive all necessary information about the audition and rehearsal process. For more information, email lafta.board@gmail.com.

