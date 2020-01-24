This summer, the Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts will present "The Sound of Music." LAFTA will hold an information session for performers interested in a role as a Von Trapp child at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at Lebanon High School.
A parent must attend this session to receive all necessary information about the audition and rehearsal process. For more information, email lafta.board@gmail.com.
Submissions for the weekly community briefs can be sent to les.gehrett@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.