A 19-year-old Lacomb man died Tuesday morning when his van slid on ice, rolled and struck a tree.

Lt. Craig Vogt of the Linn County Sheriff's Office said Carson Ceboll had been driving a Honda Odyssey van on Fish Hatchery Road between Merritt and Ede roads.

The crash was called in about 11:16 a.m. Ceboll appeared to have died on impact. 

Scio Fire, Lebanon Fire, Albany Fire and the Linn County Road Department responded.

