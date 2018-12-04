A 19-year-old Lacomb man died Tuesday morning when his van slid on ice, rolled and struck a tree.
Lt. Craig Vogt of the Linn County Sheriff's Office said Carson Ceboll had been driving a Honda Odyssey van on Fish Hatchery Road between Merritt and Ede roads.
The crash was called in about 11:16 a.m. Ceboll appeared to have died on impact.
Scio Fire, Lebanon Fire, Albany Fire and the Linn County Road Department responded.
