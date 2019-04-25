A La Pine man was sentenced to nearly four years in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections after being convicted of two sex crimes last week in Linn County Circuit Court.
Clayton Lawrence Null, 20, pleaded no contest to two counts of second-degree sex abuse on April 19.
Null was initially charged with two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sodomy.
The crimes allegedly happened in August, and the victim was a girl under the age of 16 who knew Null.
Null must register as a sex offender.
