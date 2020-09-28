Kidnapping charges dismissed against pair

Kidnapping charges have been dismissed against a Sweet Home man and a Lebanon woman.

Jacob Reginald Bliss, 45, and Theresa Christine Alberts, 32, had each been accused of first-degree kidnapping, fourth-degree assault and menacing in Linn County Circuit Court. Bliss also was accused of coercion in the matter.

But on Sept. 15, all of those charges were dropped at the request of prosecutor Lindy Kalodimos, who wrote that dismissal of the cases was “based upon the interests of justice” in letters to Judge David Delsman.

First-degree kidnapping is a Measure 11 crime with a mandatory minimum sentence of seven-and-a-half years in prison.

Kalodimos did not return a phone call seeking comment on the case.

Heidi Sternhagen, Bliss’ defense attorney, did not return a phone call seeking comment.

Arnold Poole, Alberts’ defense attorney, did not return a phone call seeking comment.

Bliss and Alberts were each charged in December 2019. The case was investigated by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Though the kidnapping charges were dismissed, both Bliss and Alberts remain in custody.

In January, Bliss pleaded no contest to a charge of coercion and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison. Per terms of a plea deal in that separate case, charges of first-degree kidnapping, strangulation, interference with making a report and fourth-degree assault.

Alberts had several criminal cases resolved in 2020. On Wednesday, she was sentenced to six months in in jail after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault, and, in a separate case, felony failure to appear. In January, Alberts pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance schedule III (suboxone) and misdemeanor failure to appear. Those sentences were deemed served at the time of her initial conviction. But on Wednesday, Alberts ordered incarcerated six months based on a probation violation.